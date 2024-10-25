Gas Leak Causes Panic at Chennai School: Over 30 Hospitalized
A potential gas leak at a Chennai school led to over 30 students experiencing unease and throat irritation, prompting hospitalization. Although students are stable, parents criticize school communication. The cause remains unclear as officials, including NDRF and TNPCB, investigate. Local police ensure safety and prevent further risks.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident in Chennai, approximately 30 students from a school in Tiruvottiyur were rushed to a hospital after showing symptoms of uneasiness and throat irritation, reportedly due to a gas leak, according to officials. This sparked widespread concern among the students and the school authorities.
Authorities confirmed that all affected students are receiving medical care and are in stable condition. However, the exact cause of the incident remains undetermined, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commander AK Chauhan stating that their team did not detect any gas or leaks during their inspection.
Frustration mounts among parents who accuse the school of withholding information. A parent expressed distress over their child's hospitalization, citing ongoing throat irritation issues that were initially dismissed as minor.
Police and forensic experts are on-site, alongside Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials, to investigate the source and ensure public safety. The situation is under close surveillance to mitigate any further risks.
Further developments are anticipated as investigations continue. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- school
- gas leak
- hospitalization
- students
- health
- safety
- Tamil Nadu
- NDRF
- investigation
ALSO READ
Health News Highlights: From Gerresheimer's Stock Surge to Novavax's EU Authorization
China and Pakistan Collaborate for Safety amid Militant Threats
First-Ever Independent Review Confirms Strength of IAEA’s Internal Radiation Safety Framework
Legacy of Compassion: Ratan Tata's Contributions to Healthcare Honored
Boosting Mental Health at Work: SEARO Care Initiative