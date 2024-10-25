Gas Leak Causes Panic at Chennai School: Over 30 Hospitalized

In a distressing incident in Chennai, approximately 30 students from a school in Tiruvottiyur were rushed to a hospital after showing symptoms of uneasiness and throat irritation, reportedly due to a gas leak, according to officials. This sparked widespread concern among the students and the school authorities.

Authorities confirmed that all affected students are receiving medical care and are in stable condition. However, the exact cause of the incident remains undetermined, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commander AK Chauhan stating that their team did not detect any gas or leaks during their inspection.

Frustration mounts among parents who accuse the school of withholding information. A parent expressed distress over their child's hospitalization, citing ongoing throat irritation issues that were initially dismissed as minor.

Police and forensic experts are on-site, alongside Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials, to investigate the source and ensure public safety. The situation is under close surveillance to mitigate any further risks.

