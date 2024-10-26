Drone Attack Sparks Blaze in Kyiv High-Rise

A Russian drone attack hit a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv, igniting a fire and resulting in one death and several injuries, according to local officials.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, stated that over 100 residents were evacuated from the building in the Solomyanskyi district. The fire, which affected the 17th to the 21st floors, was controlled, and emergency response was swift, with ambulances on standby.

The air raid alert lasted about an hour in Kyiv, with warnings persisting in central and eastern Ukraine. Drone debris was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district, but no further casualties were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)