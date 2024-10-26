Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Blaze in Kyiv High-Rise

A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv, causing a fire on the top floors, killing one person, and injuring four. Over 100 residents were evacuated, with emergency services controlling the blaze. The incident prompted air raid alerts across Kyiv and parts of central and eastern Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 02:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone attack hit a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv, igniting a fire and resulting in one death and several injuries, according to local officials.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, stated that over 100 residents were evacuated from the building in the Solomyanskyi district. The fire, which affected the 17th to the 21st floors, was controlled, and emergency response was swift, with ambulances on standby.

The air raid alert lasted about an hour in Kyiv, with warnings persisting in central and eastern Ukraine. Drone debris was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district, but no further casualties were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

