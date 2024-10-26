Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally Honors Indian Air Force Milestones
The Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally marks the Indian Air Force's 92nd anniversary and celebrates 25 years since the Kargil victory. Covering 7,000 km from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, the rally inspires youth to join the armed forces and features distinguished Air Veterans and adventurists.
The Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally, marking a dual milestone of the Indian Air Force's 92nd anniversary and 25 years since India's Kargil victory, reached Air Force Station Tezpur on October 25. Originating from Thoise in Ladakh, the rally will journey to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, covering a staggering 7,000 kilometers.
Group Captain VK Gupta, Station Commander at Air Force Station Tezpur, along with the base's personnel, extended a warm welcome to the rally team. Earlier, on October 23, the rally had made its way to Guwahati, known as the Gateway to the East.
Aimed at inspiring the nation's youth to enlist in the armed forces, the rally team engaged with students at Gauhati University on October 24 and Tezpur University on October 25. The team included Air Warriors, Army Officers, and retired Air Veterans known for notable achievements, enhancing dialogues with enriching interactions with the student body.
