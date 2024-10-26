Left Menu

UP Congress Ousts Leader Over INDIA Bloc Defiance in Phulpur Bypolls

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has removed Suresh Chandra Yadav from his position for opposing the INDIA alliance's decision by running in the Phulpur by-elections. The INDIA bloc has fielded Mujtaba Siddiqui. Akhilesh Yadav predicts a significant loss for the BJP in the upcoming state bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:48 IST
UP Congress Ousts Leader Over INDIA Bloc Defiance in Phulpur Bypolls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has taken disciplinary action against Suresh Chandra Yadav, removing him as the Prayagraj (Gangapar) unit chief. This comes after Yadav filed his nomination against an official INDIA bloc candidate for the Phulpur assembly by-election, defying party leadership directives.

In an official communication on October 25, state Congress Committee president Ajay Rai informed Yadav of his immediate removal. The INDIA bloc, aligned with Mujtaba Siddiqui, has strategically positioned itself in these elections.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has predicted a significant defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming bypolls, including the 2027 assembly elections, as the opposition parties aim to fortify the INDIA bloc's influence. The Election Commission has slated the bypolls for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024