UP Congress Ousts Leader Over INDIA Bloc Defiance in Phulpur Bypolls

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has taken disciplinary action against Suresh Chandra Yadav, removing him as the Prayagraj (Gangapar) unit chief. This comes after Yadav filed his nomination against an official INDIA bloc candidate for the Phulpur assembly by-election, defying party leadership directives.

In an official communication on October 25, state Congress Committee president Ajay Rai informed Yadav of his immediate removal. The INDIA bloc, aligned with Mujtaba Siddiqui, has strategically positioned itself in these elections.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has predicted a significant defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming bypolls, including the 2027 assembly elections, as the opposition parties aim to fortify the INDIA bloc's influence. The Election Commission has slated the bypolls for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

