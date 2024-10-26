Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Sees Slight Improvement, Concerns Persist

Delhi's air quality marginally improved Saturday, with SAFAR recording an AQI of 237, still in the 'Poor' category. Despite this, certain areas saw worsening conditions, and residents continue to face health issues. Government plans include drone monitoring and tackling hotspots, but stubble burning remains a challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:51 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Slight Improvement, Concerns Persist
Smog seen around Akshardham area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Saturday compared to the previous day, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 237, still classified as 'Poor'. Many parts of the city remained shrouded in smog.

Friday's AQI was 283, but on Saturday, the index read 265 in ITI Jahangirpuri and 237 around India Gate, also in the 'Poor' category. The AQI at India Gate had shown some improvement from 276 on Friday.

However, conditions worsened at Anand Vihar, with the AQI spiking to 367 by 8 am Saturday, up from 218 the previous day. With pollution levels soaring, residents voiced concerns over health impacts.

Local resident Kalyani Twiari complained of headaches and breathing difficulties, urging government intervention, especially with upcoming festivities. Rakesh Kumar echoed these sentiments, worrying about post-Diwali pollution levels.

Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai stated that the government will utilize drones to monitor pollution hotspots, as part of a broader plan to tackle winter pollution. He inspected the Wazirpur industrial area, one of the 13 identified hotspots.

Rai emphasized various strategies under the winter action plan, including addressing vehicle pollution and biomass burning. Despite efforts, instances of stubble burning continued in Haryana and Punjab, notably in Kaithal district and along Karnal-Jind road, drawing criticism from the Supreme Court for inadequate state action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024