Tragic Building Collapse in Bihar's Asupur Claims Life of Labourer

In Bihar's Asupur, an under-construction building collapse led to the death of one labourer and injuries to another. Police arrived at Astik Apartment after the incident and confirmed the fatality and hospitalized the injured worker. Investigations and necessary actions are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:02 IST
Danapur Police Station Head Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Asupur, a labourer was killed and another injured due to a collapse at an under-construction building, officials reported. The unfortunate event occurred at Astik Apartment, prompting a swift response from the police.

Upon receiving the alert, authorities immediately dispatched a team to the site, confirming the death of one worker and the hospitalization of the other. The deceased has been identified as Manohar Singh, while the injured worker, Khilawan Pandit, is currently receiving medical treatment.

Danapur Police Station Head, Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, stated that the accident occurred in the evening, emphasizing that appropriate actions are being taken to address the situation. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the structural failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

