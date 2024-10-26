Left Menu

Himachal CM Slams BJP, Commits to Youth Employment and Environmental Conservation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures youth employment through the reorganization and creation of government posts, challenging BJP's misleading narratives. He emphasizes transparency and rural development while advocating for environmental preservation and financial incentives from the central government for forest conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has reiterated his government's commitment to providing employment opportunities for the state's youth while accusing the BJP of disseminating misleading information about the administration's initiatives. Speaking to media personnel, Sukhu dispelled rumors circulating on social media alleging the abolition of certain posts across various departments, asserting that such claims were baseless and part of false propaganda.

Sukhu clarified that numerous posts in government departments had been non-functional for several years and explained that these designations are being updated to meet current needs. For example, Joint Office Assistant (IT) roles are being created to replace Clerk Typists. This reclassification follows due procedures, with a letter from the Finance Department having been circulated among various departments as of October 23, 2024. New posts are being formulated for longstanding vacancies deemed obsolete.

Addressing budgetary concerns, Sukhu highlighted that departments report such outdated posts in financial assessments, creating budgetary confusion. The Finance Department has been actively reviewing these posts, aiming to propose the creation of necessary ones based on prevailing needs. He capitalized on the state government's commitment to rural development, transparency, and employment, noting significant strides made in filling over 19,000 posts during his tenure.

The Chief Minister also criticized the BJP for attempting to distort the narrative surrounding the state's employment initiatives and fiscal decisions, emphasizing the allocation of resources in line with current demands. Strongly focusing on rural development and forest conservation, Sukhu encouraged a 'green bonus' from the central government for preserving natural resources, highlighting Himachal Pradesh's restraint in tree cutting, which retains its moniker as the 'lungs of North India.'

Initiating the 'Sarkaar Janta Ke Dwar' program, Sukhu announced a government initiative contrasting the BJP's Jan Manch Programme, wherein ministers will engage with villagers directly, enhancing rural economic empowerment through dialogue and understanding. He stressed the significance of maintaining transparency and environmental stewardship, criticizing BJP MPs for neglecting to address state issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

