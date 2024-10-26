Political Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Over Derogatory Remarks

In a politically charged atmosphere, Jharkhand's Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Neha Arora, announced on Saturday the filing of an FIR against Irfan Ansari, a minister in the state, for alleged derogatory remarks about BJP leader Sita Soren. The case, registered in the Jamtara district, accuses Ansari of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), with a stern advisory issued to all political parties.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi criticized Ansari's comments, claiming they reveal the Congress party's intrinsic mentality. She condemned the remarks as anti-women and anti-youth, calling on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rescind nominations for candidates displaying such ideologies. She urged the Congress to expel such individuals from its ranks.

BJP leader Sita Soren expressed confusion over Ansari's audacity to make such statements, questioning the sources of his support. She emphasized that no one has previously spoken about her in this manner and informed the Election Commission of the statement. The tribal community, she noted, is especially outraged.

BJP's Ragini Singh accused the Congress of having a systemic issue with respecting women, contrasting it with the BJP's commitment to honoring women across party lines. Amid the controversy, Ansari labeled Soren as "rejected" and a "borrowed player," prompting Soren to demand an apology, warning of public backlash.

Sita Soren further reflected on the impact of Ansari's language, highlighting concerns for women's safety under such leadership and indicating that public sentiment could become a decisive factor in the upcoming elections. The BJP is slated to contest the Jharkhand assembly elections in coalition with regional allies, setting the stage for a contentious political battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)