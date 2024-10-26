Pioneering Efforts to Revise Cyber Laws for Women's Safety in Northeast India

The National Commission for Women (NCW), in collaboration with the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJA), successfully launched the first Regional Law Review Consultation for the 2024-25 period, focusing on 'Cyber Laws Affecting Women.' Held at NLUJA's Seminar Hall in Assam, the event attracted over 40 legal experts from northeastern states, who provided crucial insights into necessary amendments to cyber laws that impact women.

According to Section 10(1)(d) of the NCW Act, 1992, the NCW reviews laws related to women whenever statutory gaps or inadequacies are found. 'Cyber Laws Affecting Women' has been chosen as an important topic for the 2024-25 law review, with eight consultations scheduled from October 26 to December 7, 2024. These discussions, held in collaboration with various law colleges and universities across India, aim to gather experts from sectors including the judiciary, law enforcement, academia, and civil society.

The consultations address critical legislation such as the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and proposed amendments to the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Discussions highlight issues like cyberstalking, bullying, identity theft, and deepfakes. Key speakers included Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan and Prof. (Dr) Indrajit Dube, among others, who emphasized the need for synergy between legislation, enforcement, and digital literacy to protect women in cyberspace.

