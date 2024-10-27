Netanyahu Asserts Independence in Iran Strikes

In a bold assertion of national sovereignty, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that Israel's targeted strikes in Iran were chosen based on domestic priorities, dismissing U.S. influence.

This declaration came as a rebuttal to a local television report claiming Israel refrained from attacking Iranian oil and gas sites due to American pressure.

Netanyahu's office reaffirmed Israel's stance, noting that strategic military targets are selected solely on the basis of national security concerns, independent of international dictates.

(With inputs from agencies.)