Netanyahu Asserts Independence in Iran Strikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's military actions in Iran were driven by national interests, not U.S. pressures. This statement countered a local TV report suggesting U.S. influence deterred strikes on Iranian oil and gas facilities, highlighting Israel's autonomous decision-making.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-10-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 00:07 IST
- Israel
In a bold assertion of national sovereignty, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that Israel's targeted strikes in Iran were chosen based on domestic priorities, dismissing U.S. influence.
This declaration came as a rebuttal to a local television report claiming Israel refrained from attacking Iranian oil and gas sites due to American pressure.
Netanyahu's office reaffirmed Israel's stance, noting that strategic military targets are selected solely on the basis of national security concerns, independent of international dictates.
