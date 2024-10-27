Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Disrupt Iran's Missile Production

Israeli airstrikes on Saturday targeted key military complexes in Iran, striking facilities used for mixing solid missile fuel. Analysts suggest this action may impair Iran's missile production capabilities. The strikes were reportedly in retaliation to Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 27-10-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 09:57 IST
In a significant military development, Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted key infrastructures within Iran on Saturday. The strikes focused on facilities critical to Iran's missile production capabilities, according to assessments made using commercial satellite imagery by experts.

The targeted strikes hit buildings within the Parchin military complex, as well as the Khojir missile production site, both near Tehran. Analysts David Albright and Decker Eveleth reported these details separately, identifying the involvement of solid missile fuel mixing facilities.

In a move attributed to retaliation against Iran's October barrage of missiles on Israel, these strikes might severely limit Iran's missile production and deter further missile stockpiling. U.S. and Israeli reports highlight the destruction of tools essential for long-range missile development in Iran, potentially impacting Tehran's missile strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

