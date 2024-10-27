Israeli Airstrikes Disrupt Iran's Missile Production

In a significant military development, Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted key infrastructures within Iran on Saturday. The strikes focused on facilities critical to Iran's missile production capabilities, according to assessments made using commercial satellite imagery by experts.

The targeted strikes hit buildings within the Parchin military complex, as well as the Khojir missile production site, both near Tehran. Analysts David Albright and Decker Eveleth reported these details separately, identifying the involvement of solid missile fuel mixing facilities.

In a move attributed to retaliation against Iran's October barrage of missiles on Israel, these strikes might severely limit Iran's missile production and deter further missile stockpiling. U.S. and Israeli reports highlight the destruction of tools essential for long-range missile development in Iran, potentially impacting Tehran's missile strategies.

