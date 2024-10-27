Left Menu

Delhi Police Seize Mobile Jammer at Palika Bazaar Ahead of Diwali

Delhi Police confiscated a mobile network jammer from a shop in Palika Bazaar, Delhi. Legal action is set to follow the verification. Selling such devices is illegal. The investigation continues as the capital prepares for Diwali, a major festival celebrated for the victory of light over darkness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:03 IST
Delhi Police Seize Mobile Jammer at Palika Bazaar Ahead of Diwali
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant pre-Diwali crackdown, Delhi Police on Sunday seized a mobile network jammer from a store in Palika Bazaar, a bustling market in the national capital. Officials confirmed the discovery during routine checks.

The electronic device, confirmed by authorities to be a mobile network jammer, prompted immediate legal scrutiny. Officials stated that appropriate legal measures would be taken against the shop owner upon completion of the ongoing verification process.

As Delhi gears up for Diwali, a festival celebrated for symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, the police action underscores the enforcement of laws concerning illegal electronic devices. The incident remains under active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024