Delhi Police Seize Mobile Jammer at Palika Bazaar Ahead of Diwali

In a significant pre-Diwali crackdown, Delhi Police on Sunday seized a mobile network jammer from a store in Palika Bazaar, a bustling market in the national capital. Officials confirmed the discovery during routine checks.

The electronic device, confirmed by authorities to be a mobile network jammer, prompted immediate legal scrutiny. Officials stated that appropriate legal measures would be taken against the shop owner upon completion of the ongoing verification process.

As Delhi gears up for Diwali, a festival celebrated for symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, the police action underscores the enforcement of laws concerning illegal electronic devices. The incident remains under active investigation.

