BSF Nabs Narcotics Smugglers on Amritsar Border

In a significant bust, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended two narcotics smugglers in the Amritsar border area. Acting on intelligence reports indicating suspicious activities, the BSF moved quickly into action at around 8:40 AM.

The operation led to the detention of two individuals and the seizure of a small packet containing 4 grams of suspected heroin, a smartphone, a keypad mobile, a small weighing machine, and 20 litres of country-made liquor. These items were recovered from the scene, as confirmed in an official release by the BSF.

The suspects, identified as residents of Saidpur Kalan village in the Amritsar district, have been handed over to local law enforcement. Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine their possible connections with narcotics handlers based in Pakistan.

