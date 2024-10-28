Parliament Tensions Rise Over Waqf Reform Bill

On Monday, opposition MPs staged a walkout during a meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal at the Parliament Annexe. The MPs cited biased proceedings as the reason for their departure, alleging that the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Waqf Board CEO, Ashwini Kumar, had significantly altered the initial report, effectively bypassing the Chief Minister's necessary approval.

Despite their earlier exit, opposition MPs made a return to the meeting, which sought testimony from representatives of several Waqf Boards, including those from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The committee, establishing a broad consultative process, also summoned various stakeholder groups like Call for Justice and several local welfare associations to present their perspectives and proposals.

Scheduled to continue on October 29, the committee plans to gather additional input from the Ministry of Minority Affairs. This initiative is part of a broader national effort to reform the Waqf Act, 1995. The upcoming amendments aim at addressing long-standing issues like mismanagement and encroachments, by introducing digitization, stringent audits, and enhanced transparency, as well as legal measures to reclaim unlawfully occupied properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)