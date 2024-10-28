Delhi Battles Pollution with 'Diya Jalao' Campaign Amid Diwali
Delhi's environment minister launches 'Diya Jalao' campaign to curb pollution as the capital faces increased air quality concerns during festival season. The government aims to limit firecracker use and manage vehicular traffic, while seeking stricter enforcement against illegal sales.
In response to escalating pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the launch of the 'Diya Jalao' campaign on Monday. The initiative aims to tackle the anticipated rise in pollution over the next 15 days, coinciding with the festive season.
Minister Rai emphasized the government's focus on curbing firecracker usage during Diwali. To address vehicular pollution, measures are being implemented to prevent non-essential vehicles, especially those going to Punjab and Haryana, from entering Delhi. Criticizing other political parties, Rai asked who would take effective measures if only questions are raised without action.
Furthermore, Minister Rai has appealed to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to enforce the ban on firecracker sales. Reports have surfaced about illegal firecracker sales in Delhi, transported through different borders. Efforts to mitigate pollution also include stubble burning management, with bio-decomposer usage in Delhi while addressing persistent cases in Haryana and Punjab.
