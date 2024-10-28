Left Menu

Delhi Battles Pollution with 'Diya Jalao' Campaign Amid Diwali

Delhi's environment minister launches 'Diya Jalao' campaign to curb pollution as the capital faces increased air quality concerns during festival season. The government aims to limit firecracker use and manage vehicular traffic, while seeking stricter enforcement against illegal sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:24 IST
Delhi Battles Pollution with 'Diya Jalao' Campaign Amid Diwali
Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the launch of the 'Diya Jalao' campaign on Monday. The initiative aims to tackle the anticipated rise in pollution over the next 15 days, coinciding with the festive season.

Minister Rai emphasized the government's focus on curbing firecracker usage during Diwali. To address vehicular pollution, measures are being implemented to prevent non-essential vehicles, especially those going to Punjab and Haryana, from entering Delhi. Criticizing other political parties, Rai asked who would take effective measures if only questions are raised without action.

Furthermore, Minister Rai has appealed to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to enforce the ban on firecracker sales. Reports have surfaced about illegal firecracker sales in Delhi, transported through different borders. Efforts to mitigate pollution also include stubble burning management, with bio-decomposer usage in Delhi while addressing persistent cases in Haryana and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024