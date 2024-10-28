Ayodhya Gears Up for Record-Breaking Deepotsav Celebration

Preparations are in full swing for Ayodhya's most spectacular Deepotsav yet, as all departments execute Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives to elevate the festival's brilliance. The Chief Minister's Office announced that in a push for enhanced celebrations, the Animal Husbandry Department pledged to illuminate 1.5 lakh cow dung diyas this Deepotsav. On Monday, Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh met with the Chief Minister, symbolically presenting cow dung diyas and various cow-based products in a significant nod toward the state's commitment to cow conservation and promotion efforts.

This year, the Yogi government plans to light more than 35 lakh diyas in Ayodhya, including 28 lakh diyas along 55 ghats of the Saryu River, aiming to set a new global record. Chief Minister Adityanath praised the Animal Husbandry Department's ambition to light 1.5 lakh cow dung diyas, underscoring this initiative as a crucial part of the festival. Reaffirming his commitment to cow protection, Adityanath instructed officials to host cow worship programs at shelters statewide during Govardhan Puja, with Ministers, MPs, MLAs, public figures, social workers, and cow enthusiasts participating to foster greater awareness and care for cows.

The Chief Minister also called for diligent upkeep, sufficient green fodder, and regular health checks at all cow shelters throughout the state, emphasizing that cow protection and promotion remain central to government priorities.

