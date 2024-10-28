Left Menu

Ministry Initiates Special Campaign 4.0 to Enhance Cleanliness and Efficiency

The Ministry of Women and Child Development launches Special Campaign 4.0, to boost cleanliness and manage pending references throughout October 2024. Key initiatives include waste disposal, office beautification, and awareness activities, aiming to enhance operational effectiveness and public hygiene.

Significant progress achieved by Ministry of Women and Child Development under Special Campaign 4.0 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with its autonomous bodies, has launched Special Campaign 4.0, focusing on improving cleanliness and addressing overdue references from October 2 to October 31, 2024. This initiative continues the successful campaigns of the past three years, according to a statement from the Ministry on Monday.

The campaign's preparatory phase involved identifying targets, including cleanliness campaign sites, office beautification plans, and procedures for disposing of scrap and redundant items in line with GFR. Efforts also focused on managing pending references from MPs, state governments, and inter-ministerial communications, as well as reviewing public grievances and file management. These objectives have been uploaded to the Special Campaign 4.0 portal, the statement added.

During the campaign's implementation phase, which runs until October 31, the Ministry has reported significant progress in disposing of targets, including 24 MP references, 7 state government references, 1077 public grievances, and more. Initiatives include 29,727 cleanliness campaigns conducted, freeing 3,72,918 sq. ft. of space, and earning Rs.1,77,330. Regular meetings led by Gyanesh Bharti, Additional Secretary and Nodal Officer, aim to review ongoing efforts. Highlights of the campaign include collaborations for awareness programs, sapling plantation drives, and creative recycling activities with children, promoting both personal hygiene and creative skills.

