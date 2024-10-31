Modi's Diwali Tribute to Soldiers: A Promise of Unyielding Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with military personnel in Kachchh, Gujarat, emphasizing India's commitment to border security. He praised the soldiers' resilience and noted India's advances in defense technology, underscoring the government's focus on modernizing the armed forces and ensuring national security without compromise.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to soldiers on Thursday, earnestly praising their courage and resilience. He assured the nation of unwavering protection under a government that refuses to concede any territory. Modi's visit to the Creek Area, Kutch, highlighted the soldiers' pivotal role in maintaining safety and peace.
The Prime Minister honored the immense bravery exhibited by the armed forces across diverse and challenging terrains, emphasizing their dedication to national security. Modi conveyed the gratitude of 140 crore citizens, acknowledging the soldiers' robust fortitude that instills fear in adversaries.
Celebrating Diwali at the Sir Creek, Modi reiterated the country's commitment to modernizing the military. He highlighted strides in defense self-reliance, noting advancements like the indigenous Tejas fighter plane. Modi's remarks underscored India's transformation from an arms importer to a defense exporter, aligning with a staunch non-compromise policy on border integrity.
