Mystery Signals in the Baltic: Unveiling the Threats to Navigation

Amid rising tensions, Finland's Coast Guard has detected ongoing disruptions to satellite navigation signals across the Baltic Sea, suspected to be orchestrated by Russia. This assertion comes as tankers have been spoofing their GPS locations, allegedly to obscure visits to Russian ports, in a move linked to evading international sanctions.

Since April, the interference has escalated, leading to lost vessels, malfunctions with Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), and a significant threat to maritime safety. The Finnish authorities are on high alert, fearing that the confusing navigation signals could cause ships to drift towards dangerous areas of the sea, risking collisions or environmental disasters.

Russia has officially denied any involvement. However, Finland expresses concerns that these activities might be protecting Russian oil interests in the region, especially considering the strategic 'shadow fleet' of old tankers. The coming harsh winter conditions in the Baltic are likely to exacerbate these threats, creating a tense maritime situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)