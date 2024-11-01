PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Unfulfilled Promises

In a pointed critique of the Congress Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused them of consistently failing to deliver on their promises, particularly highlighting unresolved commitments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and wary of what he termed the Congress Party's false assurances.

PM Modi remarked on the Congress' pattern of making promises they seemingly cannot fulfill, leaving them exposed before the electorate. He drew attention to the unkept pledges in states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, labeling it as a significant betrayal to the people living there.

Focusing on specific examples, the Prime Minister criticized the Congress for their performance in areas such as Karnataka, where intra-party politics take precedence over governance, and in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, where essential commitments like timely salaries and farmer waivers remain unmet.

Calling for national awareness, PM Modi argued that the electorate should not be swayed by the Congress' empty promises. He cited Haryana as a case where voters opted for stability and development over Congress' alleged misgovernance.

In response, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge advised caution to party units facing elections, urging them to present guarantees aligned with budget realities to avoid fiscal challenges. He stressed fiscal responsibility during his address, warning of reputational damage and hardships if commitments are not met.

Kharge warned against unplanned financial commitments, citing potential bankruptcy and long-term negative implications for future generations as a consequence of imprudent governance decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)