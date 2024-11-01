Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Unfulfilled Promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Congress Party for its unfulfilled promises, urging vigilance against its so-called guarantees. Citing issues in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, Modi emphasized that such politics harm citizens, urging voters to reject Congress’ culture of unrealistic commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:34 IST
PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Unfulfilled Promises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the Congress Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused them of consistently failing to deliver on their promises, particularly highlighting unresolved commitments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and wary of what he termed the Congress Party's false assurances.

PM Modi remarked on the Congress' pattern of making promises they seemingly cannot fulfill, leaving them exposed before the electorate. He drew attention to the unkept pledges in states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, labeling it as a significant betrayal to the people living there.

Focusing on specific examples, the Prime Minister criticized the Congress for their performance in areas such as Karnataka, where intra-party politics take precedence over governance, and in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, where essential commitments like timely salaries and farmer waivers remain unmet.

Calling for national awareness, PM Modi argued that the electorate should not be swayed by the Congress' empty promises. He cited Haryana as a case where voters opted for stability and development over Congress' alleged misgovernance.

In response, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge advised caution to party units facing elections, urging them to present guarantees aligned with budget realities to avoid fiscal challenges. He stressed fiscal responsibility during his address, warning of reputational damage and hardships if commitments are not met.

Kharge warned against unplanned financial commitments, citing potential bankruptcy and long-term negative implications for future generations as a consequence of imprudent governance decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024