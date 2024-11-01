Left Menu

Assam Police Clamps Down on Illegal Bangladesh Infiltration

Assam Police, along with Border Security Force, apprehended Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal border crossings. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded these successful operations, emphasizing ongoing vigilance in curbing infiltration. Recent efforts in Karimganj and South Salmara highlight the authorities' commitment to border security.

Updated: 01-11-2024 20:11 IST
Bangladeshi nationals apprehended by Assam Police. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a proactive measure against illegal infiltration, Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in Karimganj, officials confirmed Friday. These individuals were subsequently repatriated. The operation was part of routine patrols aimed at strengthening border security.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the Assam Police for their efforts. He shared on X, "In yet another successful operation, two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended near the International border at Karimganj and pushed back." Earlier, CM Sarma highlighted another case in October involving a Bangladeshi national who was similarly sent back.

The Border Security Force in Meghalaya also intercepted five Bangladeshi nationals on October 2. These individuals, traveling in an auto rickshaw, were spotted during a patrol and were apprehended as they attempted to flee. This incident underscores heightened vigilance along the border regions.

Moreover, on October 1, Assam Police detained fourteen illegal Bangladeshis in the South Salmara and Karimganj districts, illustrating ongoing efforts to safeguard the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

