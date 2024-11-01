Devastating Fires Blaze Through Jammu and Kashmir

A ferocious fire erupted in the Margana forest region of Chenani located in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday night, spreading across several kilometers and causing widespread concern.

Earlier that day, the Anantnag district in South Kashmir witnessed another catastrophic fire that swallowed up a local mosque and several residential homes in the Khanabal area, according to initial reports from officials. The origin of the fire was traced back to one of the homes, from which it quickly spread to nearby structures including a significant religious site.

The Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services have made public a video showcasing the incident, stating that a legal case has been initiated and comprehensive investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of these alarming occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)