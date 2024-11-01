Left Menu

NCW Demands Action Over Controversial Remark by Shiv Sena MP

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar calls for action against Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant after he described Shaina NC as 'imported maal'. The remark has led to legal action and calls for political accountability, urging respect for women's dignity across party lines ahead of crucial Maharashtra elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:34 IST
NCW Demands Action Over Controversial Remark by Shiv Sena MP
National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar (Photo/@VijayaRahatkar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW), led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, urged the Election Commission of India to act swiftly against Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant for his derogatory remarks about fellow party leader Shaina NC, describing her as 'imported maal'.

Rahatkar emphasized that the respect for women should transcend political affiliations, urging public figures to uphold women's dignity. This plea comes in light of Sawant's comments amid the festive period of Diwali, prompting a formal complaint and FIR by Shaina NC at Nagpada Police Station.

Sawant, facing criticism, defended himself by denying direct reference to Shaina, suggesting the incident fueled unnecessary controversy. As political tensions rise, Sawant also critiqued PM Modi, mentioning a significant financial scandal. The Maharashtra Assembly election is scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

