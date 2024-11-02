Smog Crisis: Capital Chokes Under Hazardous Air Quality

The national capital is engulfed in smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels of 296 at 7 am Saturday, according to SAFAR. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 380 at 7 am, classified as 'very poor'. Meanwhile, ITO reported an AQI of 253 at 6 am, RK Puram 346, IGI Airport T3 342, and Dwarka Sector 8 hit 308, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Residents are expressing growing concerns as the air quality worsens. Near India Gate, a cyclist shared with ANI the difficulties of breathing while engaging in physical activities amid the severe air pollution. "Air pollution makes breathing hard while cycling or jogging," he stated, highlighting the increasing health risks.

Adding to the distress, another cyclist mentioned that pollution levels are expected to escalate in the coming days, with no relief in sight. The city's air quality, particularly post-Diwali, recorded 'very poor' readings, as most areas surpassed AQI levels of 350, threatening the well-being of Delhi's residents.

