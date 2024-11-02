Left Menu

Delhi Deploys 200 Anti-Smog Guns to Battle Dust Pollution

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced the deployment of 200 mobile anti-smog guns across the city to mitigate dust pollution. These devices will operate in three shifts daily to enhance dust control. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to address various pollution sources in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:03 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat rising pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the deployment of 200 mobile anti-smog guns throughout the national capital. Revealing this initiative during an interview with ANI, Rai emphasized the government's continuous on-ground efforts to tackle various pollution sources, including dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning.

The minister elaborated on the plan to address dust pollution by implementing a system in which these anti-smog guns will operate in three shifts of eight hours each across every assembly constituency. The purpose is to regularly spray water in a large-scale effort to control the dust levels, a measure that was previously limited to a single shift.

In response to vehicle pollution, Rai highlighted the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, which encourages drivers to switch off engines at red lights, coupled with increased use of stickers on autos to promote awareness. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remains concerning, as data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicated 'very poor' AQI levels in several areas, particularly following Diwali celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

