Outrage in Tirupati: Toddler Tragedy Sparks Demand for Justice

A three-year-old girl was tragically raped and murdered by a relative in Andhra Pradesh, prompting swift police action and community outrage. The accused, a 22-year-old man, lured the child with chocolates. Officials assure support for the victim's family amidst calls for justice and severe punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:09 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, a three-year-old girl in Vadamalapet, Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly raped and murdered by a close relative, police confirmed. The accused, a 22-year-old man, has been identified and taken into custody.

The police report reveals that the accused lured the young victim with chocolates, leading her to a nearby field on Friday around 4:30 PM. There, he committed the heinous act, subsequently burying the child's body. Authorities arrested the suspect, Sushant, who confessed to the crime, and the victim's body was sent to Puttur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The shocking crime has provoked widespread outrage within the community. Tirupati SP Subbarayudu stated that the accused was apprehended quickly, thanks to prompt police work. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anita expressed her deep shock and condemnation of the crime. She praised the law enforcement's efficient response and assured the victim's family of the government's full support, pledging a thorough pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

