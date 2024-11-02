Left Menu

Passenger Bus Plunges into Ditch in Assam: Over Ten Injured

In Assam's Karimganj district, a passenger bus veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, injuring over ten individuals. Local residents and police promptly responded, rescuing the injured and transporting them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger bus in Assam's Karimganj district veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, causing injuries to more than ten people. The incident occurred on Saturday at the Patharkandi Baithakhal area, according to local authorities.

Police officials reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, with the bus bearing registration number AS-10-5829, leading to the accident. Swift action from nearby residents and police personnel resulted in the injured being rescued and taken to Patharkandi hospital for immediate medical attention.

Eyewitness accounts confirm that locals rushed to the site upon witnessing the speeding bus careen into the ditch, facilitating the rescue of those hurt in the accident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

