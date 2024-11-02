Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Call for India to Lead in High-Tech

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges India to strengthen its position in high-end technologies such as AI, emphasizing the role of institutions like IIT Kanpur. Highlighting the importance of tech in defense, he calls for bridging gaps in technology-oriented warfare to ensure national progress.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the necessity for India to gain a strong foothold in high-end technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to drive the nation's development forward. Speaking at the 65th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Singh highlighted India's potential to enhance its technological capabilities.

Rajnath Singh pointed to India's proven innovation in the IT sector, satellite technology, and 5G networks as evidence of the country's capabilities. However, he stressed that emerging frontiers like artificial intelligence present new opportunities and challenges. Singh noted that the global landscape is fiercely competitive, and India must establish its presence in this vital sector swiftly.

The Defence Minister emphasized the significance of institutions like IIT Kanpur, describing it as an academic powerhouse capable of propelling India forward in the tech race. Addressing the importance of modern technology in defense, Singh cited the transformative impact of technologies such as drones, laser warfare, and precision-guided missiles in today's conflicts and stressed the need to focus on their defense applications to fill existing gaps.

