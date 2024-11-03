Tension Escalates in Howrah as Two Groups Engage in Stone Pelting

A minor conflict broke out between two groups in the Shalimar region of Howrah, West Bengal. The incident escalated into a stone-pelting episode, necessitating police intervention.

Law enforcement authorities reported that the confrontation began in a mobile shop and rapidly amplified the tension. Officers promptly arrived at the scene to detain two individuals involved in the altercation.

Subir Mal Pal, DCP Central, informed reporters that the detained individuals, identified as Ravi and Sultan, are part of an ongoing investigation. The police are diligently working to gather more information and alleviate the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)