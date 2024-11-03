Tension Escalates in Howrah as Two Groups Engage in Stone Pelting
A minor conflict between two groups in Howrah's Shalimar area turned tense after escalating to stone pelting. Police intervention led to the detention of two individuals, identified as Ravi and Sultan. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the altercation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:18 IST
- India
A minor conflict broke out between two groups in the Shalimar region of Howrah, West Bengal. The incident escalated into a stone-pelting episode, necessitating police intervention.
Law enforcement authorities reported that the confrontation began in a mobile shop and rapidly amplified the tension. Officers promptly arrived at the scene to detain two individuals involved in the altercation.
Subir Mal Pal, DCP Central, informed reporters that the detained individuals, identified as Ravi and Sultan, are part of an ongoing investigation. The police are diligently working to gather more information and alleviate the unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
