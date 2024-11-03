Left Menu

Bodoland Festival Brings Peace and Culture to the Heart of Delhi

The first-ever Bodoland Mohotsav, themed 'Ethos of Peace and Harmony, an integral part for Nation Building,' will showcase Assam's Bodoland region's culture in Delhi. The festival takes place at SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium on November 15-16, highlighting Bodo heritage, GI-tagged products, and tourism potentials.

Bodoland Festival curtain raiser press conference in New Delhi (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bodoland Mohotsav is set to unfold in Delhi, highlighting the theme 'Ethos of Peace and Harmony, an integral part for Nation Building.' Scheduled for November 15-16 at SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium, the festival promises a vibrant exhibition of Bodoland's cultural and economic offerings, from literature to tourism.

Organized by key organizations, including the All Bodo Students Union and Bodo Sahitya Sabha, with aid from the Bodoland Territorial Council, the event aims to introduce Delhi to Bodoland's rich heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries, has been invited to kick off this cultural celebration.

Following the successful 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, the festival marks a new era of peace in Bodoland, previously known for unrest. The gathering underscores the Bodo people's deep-rooted history in Assam and their widespread influence. Cultural rallies and discussions on language and tourism will further spotlight the region's vibrant culture.

