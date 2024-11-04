Tragedy Strikes in Andhra Pradesh: Four Young Men Electrocuted

A tragic incident unfolded in Taatiparru village, Undrajavaram mandal, when four young men were electrocuted while setting up for a statue inauguration on Sunday, according to Andhra Pradesh police.

Inspector Srinivas Rao reported that the tragedy impacted five individuals involved in the preparations, tragically resulting in four fatalities. The victims, identified as Bolla Veerraju, Pamarthi Nagendra, Marishetti Manikantha, and Kasagani Krishna, were arranging banners when the electrocution occurred.

The deceased have been transported to Tanuku's government hospital for autopsy, while the fifth individual, Komati Anantha Rao, is hospitalized and receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)