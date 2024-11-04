Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Andhra Pradesh: Four Young Men Electrocuted

In a tragic incident in Taatiparru village, Andhra Pradesh, four men lost their lives due to electrocution while preparing for a statue inauguration. A fifth individual is hospitalized following the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:08 IST
Families of the deceased (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic incident unfolded in Taatiparru village, Undrajavaram mandal, when four young men were electrocuted while setting up for a statue inauguration on Sunday, according to Andhra Pradesh police.

Inspector Srinivas Rao reported that the tragedy impacted five individuals involved in the preparations, tragically resulting in four fatalities. The victims, identified as Bolla Veerraju, Pamarthi Nagendra, Marishetti Manikantha, and Kasagani Krishna, were arranging banners when the electrocution occurred.

The deceased have been transported to Tanuku's government hospital for autopsy, while the fifth individual, Komati Anantha Rao, is hospitalized and receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

