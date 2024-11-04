Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand Claims 23 Lives as Relief Efforts Commence

A bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, has claimed 23 lives, with Prime Minister Modi announcing relief funds for victims' families. The local administration is focusing on relief and medical aid for the injured. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident as union leaders express condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:29 IST
Bus accident at Almora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a grave tragedy, a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district claimed 23 lives on Monday morning. The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, underlining the government's relief commitment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep condolences, with Shah highlighting the local administration's timely assistance and medical treatment efforts for the injured. The incident unfolded as the bus, carrying over 45 passengers, plunged into a gorge, sparking an immediate rescue operation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the priority on medical aid for survivors and announced a magisterial inquiry to ensure accountability. The Chief Secretary is closely monitoring the relief operations, as efforts continue to support the bereaved families and the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

