India's Efforts to Elevate Buddhist Heritage Sites: A Vision for Unity

In a determined stride towards preserving and promoting Buddhist heritage, India's Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju voiced the nation's efforts during the Asian Buddhism Summit 2024. India's vital role in Buddhism's spread across Asia was a highlight.

Rijiju underscored the 21st Century as the 'Century of Asia,' quoting Prime Minister Modi's sentiment from 2014: 'India has given Buddha, not Yuddha (war).' This, he said, should guide aspiring global leaders towards compassion and love, principles central to Buddhism.

Highlighting government initiatives, Rijiju pointed to the ongoing development of Buddhist sites catalyzed by the Ministry of Culture under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The event marked the first attendance of President Droupadi Murmu at the summit, showcasing India's earnest investment in its cultural legacy. Hosted by the International Buddhist Confederation, the summit was themed around the role of Buddha Dhamma in strengthening Asia.

