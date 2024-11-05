Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Champions Development and Caste Survey Initiatives

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, chaired a DISHA meeting in Raebareli before inaugurating infrastructure projects. Later, he visited Hyderabad to discuss Telangana's first-ever caste survey, highlighting a pivotal social initiative by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:07 IST
Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo credit: Raebareli Information Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of significant political engagements, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Raebareli on Tuesday. The quarterly DISHA meetings, led by the area's MP, aim to streamline developmental projects.

Earlier, in a robust display of local engagement, Gandhi inaugurated the newly-constructed Shaheed Chowk and Degree College Chauraha. His itinerary included visits to the revered Shri Peepaleshwar Mahadevji Mandir and Hanuman Mandir, symbolizing his connection to the district. As Rae Bareli's MP, Gandhi's one-day visit saw him kickstart new roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, affirming his popular mandate secured in the 2024 elections by a margin of 390,030 votes.

Subsequently, Gandhi is scheduled to touch down in Hyderabad to engage with intellectuals and stakeholders about Telangana's pioneering caste survey. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized the survey's unprecedented nature, with each enumerator assigned 150 households for comprehensive data collection. This initiative forms part of a broader promise to implement progressive social measures underscored during electoral campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

