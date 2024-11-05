Global Minority in Peril: Deputy CM Calls for Action
The attack on a Hindu temple in Canada has stirred deep concern among global leaders. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urges international action, highlighting the frequent targeting of Hindus worldwide. He calls on the Canadian government to protect Hindu communities and address global indifference.
- Country:
- India
A recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada has prompted Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to express grave concern. Describing it as a systemic issue rather than an isolated incident, Kalyan stressed the need for immediate international attention and action to safeguard Hindu communities.
In a social media post, Kalyan lamented the plight of Hindus as a global minority, suffering from persecution and violence across countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The attack in Canada has intensified calls for enhanced protection and support from global entities.
Addressing a rally in Palnadu District, Kalyan emphasized the urgency for the Canadian government to take decisive measures ensuring safety for Hindus. He also urged the Indian government to engage with global leadership, advocating against the persecution of minorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
