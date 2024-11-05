Left Menu

The Supreme Court has rejected anticipatory bail for Arunkumar Devnath Singh in connection to a deadly Porsche crash. His son, involved in the incident, reportedly attempted a cover-up by swapping blood samples to conceal alcohol levels. The incident resulted in the deaths of two Pune youths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:38 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail in Pune Porsche Crash Case
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to Arunkumar Devnath Singh, father of a minor implicated in a fatal Porsche accident in Pune, marking a significant step in the high-profile case. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah upheld the October 23 decision of the Bombay High Court, which also refused bail.

The tragic event unfolded on May 19, 2024, when a luxury car reportedly driven by a minor collided with a motorbike, killing two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. Allegedly, both the driver and Singh's son, seated in the rear, were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Claims have surfaced that the juvenile driver's parents and Singh colluded with medical staff to alter blood samples at a government hospital, aiming to suppress evidence of intoxication. The High Court emphasized Singh's alleged involvement in fabricating his son's medical reports at Sassoon Hospital shortly after the accident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

