China-Mongolia: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

In a significant development, China announced its commitment to bolster cooperation with Mongolia across several key sectors, including port connectivity, mineral development, and infrastructure construction, according to Xinhua, a Chinese state-run news agency.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in discussions with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, expressed China's desire to promote more "qualified enterprises" to undertake investments in Mongolia.

Li emphasized the necessity for a stable and predictable business environment to facilitate Chinese firms' operations in Mongolia, marking a mutual interest in enhancing economic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)