Bommai Slams Congress on Ambedkar Legacy and Reservation History

In a striking condemnation, Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP MP, accused Congress of hypocrisy in invoking BR Ambedkar's legacy. He alleged that Congress leaders historically opposed Ambedkar's reservation efforts, only conceding after negotiations with Mahatma Gandhi, questioning the efficacy of equality and justice without proper implementation.

Speaking to BJP workers in Shiggaon, Bommai detailed how Congress undermined Ambedkar by fielding S.J. Patil against him, fearing potential reservation reforms. Even in death, he claimed, Ambedkar was dishonored by Congress, who allegedly denied a proper funeral site in Delhi. Bommai lauded Babu Jagjivan Ram's achievements, criticizing Congress for sidelining him after benefiting electorally from his reputation.

He further accused state Congress leaders of misappropriating Rs. 190 crores from the Valmiki Corporation funds, highlighting the neglect in releasing finances for Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram Development Corporations. Bommai pledged commitment to increasing SC/ST reservations, equating the benefit to education opportunities for more than 2,500 engineering and 400 medical students. Urging voters for support, he emphasized his dedication to social equity over transient political power.

