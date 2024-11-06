Left Menu

Bommai Slams Congress on Ambedkar Legacy and Reservation History

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticized Congress, accusing it of lacking moral authority to invoke BR Ambedkar's name due to historical opposition to his reservation efforts. Addressing BJP workers in Shiggaon, Bommai highlighted Congress's past actions against Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram, stressing the importance of genuine development for oppressed communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:11 IST
BJP leader Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a striking condemnation, Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP MP, accused Congress of hypocrisy in invoking BR Ambedkar's legacy. He alleged that Congress leaders historically opposed Ambedkar's reservation efforts, only conceding after negotiations with Mahatma Gandhi, questioning the efficacy of equality and justice without proper implementation.

Speaking to BJP workers in Shiggaon, Bommai detailed how Congress undermined Ambedkar by fielding S.J. Patil against him, fearing potential reservation reforms. Even in death, he claimed, Ambedkar was dishonored by Congress, who allegedly denied a proper funeral site in Delhi. Bommai lauded Babu Jagjivan Ram's achievements, criticizing Congress for sidelining him after benefiting electorally from his reputation.

He further accused state Congress leaders of misappropriating Rs. 190 crores from the Valmiki Corporation funds, highlighting the neglect in releasing finances for Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram Development Corporations. Bommai pledged commitment to increasing SC/ST reservations, equating the benefit to education opportunities for more than 2,500 engineering and 400 medical students. Urging voters for support, he emphasized his dedication to social equity over transient political power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

