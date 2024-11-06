Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Diaper Factory in Rangareddy: Millions in Damages

A massive blaze devastated a diaper manufacturing plant in Rangareddy's Nandigama area last night. Though no casualties have been reported, the fire resulted in a significant loss estimated at Rs 25-30 crores. The cause remains under investigation as firefighters battle the flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:18 IST
Diaper manufacturing unit gutted in fire (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A devastating fire erupted at a diaper manufacturing unit in the Nandigama area of Rangareddy district late Tuesday night, causing extensive damage estimated at Rs 25-30 crores, according to fire department officials.

As of the latest update, firefighters were still working tirelessly to extinguish the flames that engulfed the Kamson Healthcare Pvt Ltd facility. The incident drew swift action as five fire tenders from different locations rushed to the scene.

Rangareddy District Fire Officer Murli Manohar Reddy stated that while the cause of the fire remains unknown, authorities are actively probing the incident. No casualties have been reported at this time, and further updates are anticipated as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

