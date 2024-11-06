Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces Intense Scrutiny in MUDA Scam Probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confronts mounting demands for a CBI investigation into the MUDA scam. As the Lokayukta, an independent body, probes the allegations, Siddaramaiah refutes claims of wrongdoing. Despite BJP's call for resignation over alleged corrupt practices, Siddaramaiah remains steadfast, citing political motivations behind the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:58 IST
Karnataka CM Faces Intense Scrutiny in MUDA Scam Probe
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah finds himself under increasing pressure as demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam grow louder. On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta Police in Mysuru for questioning regarding the allegations surrounding the scam.

Following the questioning, Siddaramaiah defended his actions, emphasizing the Lokayukta's independence, equating it to the CBI. 'I have answered all the questions posed by the Lokayukta,' he stated. Siddaramaiah's wife has returned the contentious sites embroiled in the allegations, underscoring his commitment to transparency.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge robustly defended Siddaramaiah, questioning the rationale behind resignation demands in light of similar allegations against the state BJP president. As the investigation proceeds, Siddaramaiah continues to assert his innocence, dismissing the accusations as politically motivated, while the case now sees involvement from the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

