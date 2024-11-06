Left Menu

Farewell to Sharda Sinha: A Melodious Legacy in Indian Folk Music

Legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away after a long battle with cancer, leaving an indelible mark on Bhojpuri and Maithili music. Bihar MP Shambhavi Chaudhary and PM Modi expressed their grief, noting her songs' significance during Chhath. Tributes highlight her profound cultural contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:06 IST
Farewell to Sharda Sinha: A Melodious Legacy in Indian Folk Music
Bihar MP Shambhavi Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Grief has engulfed the folk music community after the death of legendary singer Sharda Sinha, whose presence and soulful songs have long defined the Chhath Puja festival. Bihar Member of Parliament Shambhavi Chaudhary noted the festival feels incomplete without Sinha's iconic melodies echoing through homes.

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Sinha's unparalleled contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music, expressing that her melodious voice will persist in the cultural soundscape. Modi lamented the loss on social media, referring to her passing as an 'irreparable loss' for the music world.

Sinha's death, following a battle with multiple myeloma, marks the end of an era in folk music. Her legacy, including a Padma Bhushan award and recognition from the National Film Awards, continues as the Chhath Puja unfolds, underscoring her lasting impact on regional music traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024