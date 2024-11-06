Farewell to Sharda Sinha: A Melodious Legacy in Indian Folk Music
Legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away after a long battle with cancer, leaving an indelible mark on Bhojpuri and Maithili music. Bihar MP Shambhavi Chaudhary and PM Modi expressed their grief, noting her songs' significance during Chhath. Tributes highlight her profound cultural contributions.
Grief has engulfed the folk music community after the death of legendary singer Sharda Sinha, whose presence and soulful songs have long defined the Chhath Puja festival. Bihar Member of Parliament Shambhavi Chaudhary noted the festival feels incomplete without Sinha's iconic melodies echoing through homes.
In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Sinha's unparalleled contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music, expressing that her melodious voice will persist in the cultural soundscape. Modi lamented the loss on social media, referring to her passing as an 'irreparable loss' for the music world.
Sinha's death, following a battle with multiple myeloma, marks the end of an era in folk music. Her legacy, including a Padma Bhushan award and recognition from the National Film Awards, continues as the Chhath Puja unfolds, underscoring her lasting impact on regional music traditions.
