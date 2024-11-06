Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stands Firm in MUDA Scam Inquiry

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a resolute stance on Wednesday as he faced questioning by the Lokayukta Police in Mysuru, relating to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. Siddaramaiah reiterated that he had provided all necessary responses and assured ongoing cooperation with the investigation, which was recommended by the governor.

Addressing the media post-interrogation, Siddaramaiah confirmed that his wife had returned the contentious sites to avoid further speculation. Meanwhile, Karnataka State Minister MB Patil criticized BJP-led protests against the CM, calling them mere theatrics. Patil emphasized Siddaramaiah's integrity and respect for the legal process, asserting full cooperation had been given during the inquiry.

The alleged scam involves the illicit allotment of 14 sites valued at Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife. The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering probe. Siddaramaiah denied any political motivation behind the accusations, refusing to step down despite BJP pressure. The Karnataka High Court has also demanded a progress report on the ongoing investigation by November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)