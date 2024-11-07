Left Menu

Nation Unites in Reverence: Chhath Puja Celebrations Across India

On the third day of Chhath Puja, followers offered Arghya to Lord Surya at sunset. Political figures joined devotees across India, presenting prasad and hymns to Chhathi Maiya. Prime Minister Modi extended greetings, with rituals observed from Bihar to Delhi, celebrating the traditional festival of gratitude to the Sun God.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:45 IST
Devotees from all across India performed Chhath Puja rituals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees across India gathered by water bodies on the third day of Chhath Puja to perform Sandhya Puja, presenting offerings to Lord Surya as political leaders joined in the sunset rituals. Figures like Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav participated in the ceremonies, presenting fruits, sweets, and the traditional thekua as prasad, alongside hymns and prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, emphasizing happiness and prosperity for all, as he hailed the festival as a symbol of simplicity, restraint, and dedication. Meanwhile, prominent leaders in Bihar, Delhi, and other states celebrated with public gatherings and prayerful mindfulness.

The significance of Chhath Puja spans across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, observed as a time of fasting and expressing gratitude to the Sun God for life's sustenability. With festivities at over 1,000 sites in Delhi, the government sought to accommodate large gatherings for meaningful and streamlined celebrations, reflecting religious fervor and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

