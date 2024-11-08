Left Menu

Telangana's 'Water Man' Honored with Prestigious Jadav Payeng Award

Environmental activist M Karunakar Reddy has been chosen to receive the inaugural Jadav Payeng International Award for his notable contributions to climate action. The award, initiated by Jyoti-Protap Education Trust in Assam, acknowledges efforts in environmental conservation and comes with a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and citation.

08-11-2024
Telangana based environmentalist M Karunakar Reddy (Photo/Facebook@KarunakarReddyMardi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant recognition of his environmental efforts, M Karunakar Reddy, hailed as the 'water man of India,' has been selected as the first recipient of the Jadav Payeng International Award. The accolade, instituted by the Jyoti-Protap Education Trust in Assam's Jorhat district, is named after Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng, the distinguished 'Forest Man of India.'

The award, which includes a monetary reward of Rs 2 lakh along with a certificate and mementos, will be presented to Reddy in January next year. Known for his extensive work in climate action and conservation, Reddy has earned various monikers such as 'green hero' and 'disaster man of India' for his dedication to environmental causes.

Rituraj Phukan, a member of the five-person selection committee, shared insights with ANI, highlighting the significance of the award in celebrating individuals with considerable contributions to nature awareness on a national and international scale. The ceremony is scheduled to occur at Jyoti Protap Bidyalay, Teok, marking a pivotal moment for the Telangana-based environmentalist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

