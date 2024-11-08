Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Kishtwar: VDGs Abducted and Killed in Terror Attack

Two Village Defence Guards were tragically killed in a terror attack in Kishtwar. Their bodies were recovered during a joint search operation. The attack has been condemned by government officials, and efforts are being made to prevent future incidents in the region.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a grim discovery, the bodies of two Village Defence Guards, victims of a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, have been recovered. This follows an extensive search carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force and the Army.

The deceased, identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were abducted by terrorists on Thursday while tending to their cattle in the local forests. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressing deep sadness and urging security forces to fortify the current counter-terrorism measures.

Both J-K Chief Minister Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to social media to express their condolences and condemn the attacks. They emphasized their commitment to dismantling terror networks and avenging this brutal act, ensuring that such violence is prevented in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

