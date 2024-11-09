Biden Administration Greenlights Defense Contractors in Ukraine

In a significant policy shift, President Joe Biden's administration has decided to permit U.S. defense contractors to operate in Ukraine. This move, confirmed by U.S. officials, aims to maintain and repair Pentagon-provided weaponry to support Kyiv's ongoing battle against Russia.

U.S. contractors, although few and stationed far from frontlines, are expected to quicken repairs of damaged equipment such as F-16 fighter jets and Patriot air defenses. In the past, extensive repairs required the relocation of weaponry outside Ukraine or reliance on remote solutions, which often slowed down the process.

The decision underscores the Biden administration's effort to assist Ukraine without direct military engagement with Russia. It aligns the Pentagon with other U.S. entities already in Ukraine, while ensuring no U.S. troops will be involved in contractors' defense. With the conflict's dynamic state and an impending change in administration, the sustainability of this policy remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)