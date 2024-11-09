Biden Administration Greenlights Defense Contractors in Ukraine
In a policy shift, President Biden's administration will allow U.S. defense contractors to maintain and repair weaponry in Ukraine, aiding the country's fight against Russia. This move aims to speed up repairs previously delayed due to restrictions, bolstering Ukraine's defenses amidst intensifying conflict.
In a significant policy shift, President Joe Biden's administration has decided to permit U.S. defense contractors to operate in Ukraine. This move, confirmed by U.S. officials, aims to maintain and repair Pentagon-provided weaponry to support Kyiv's ongoing battle against Russia.
U.S. contractors, although few and stationed far from frontlines, are expected to quicken repairs of damaged equipment such as F-16 fighter jets and Patriot air defenses. In the past, extensive repairs required the relocation of weaponry outside Ukraine or reliance on remote solutions, which often slowed down the process.
The decision underscores the Biden administration's effort to assist Ukraine without direct military engagement with Russia. It aligns the Pentagon with other U.S. entities already in Ukraine, while ensuring no U.S. troops will be involved in contractors' defense. With the conflict's dynamic state and an impending change in administration, the sustainability of this policy remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
