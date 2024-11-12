Benzene Tank Blast at IOCL Refinery Sparks Fire, Claims Lives

In Vadodara, an explosion erupted in a benzene storage tank at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery on Monday, sparking a fire that claimed two lives and left one person injured. The crisis unfolded at 3 p.m., but by 2 a.m., authorities declared the blaze under control. Affected production units remain shuttered while others continue functioning, said local Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhay Soni.

Soni assured that comprehensive safety procedures were followed and emphasized that the remaining units are operational, engaging around 6,000 to 7,000 workers in total. In response, Indian Oil Corporation expressed gratitude toward local authorities and nearby industry partners for their efficient cooperation throughout the rescue operations.

In an official statement, IOCL confirmed that the fire was extinguished by their firefighting teams, ensuring standard operations are proceeding without interruption. The corporation has formed a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the incident thoroughly, promising to provide further updates as they become available.

(With inputs from agencies.)