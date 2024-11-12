Left Menu

Benzene Tank Blast at IOCL Refinery Sparks Fire, Claims Lives

An explosion in a benzene storage tank at the IOCL refinery in Vadodara led to a fire, resulting in two fatalities and one injury. The situation is now under control, with safety measures in place. IOCL has launched an investigation into the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:54 IST
Benzene Tank Blast at IOCL Refinery Sparks Fire, Claims Lives
DCP Vadodara Abhay Soni. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Vadodara, an explosion erupted in a benzene storage tank at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery on Monday, sparking a fire that claimed two lives and left one person injured. The crisis unfolded at 3 p.m., but by 2 a.m., authorities declared the blaze under control. Affected production units remain shuttered while others continue functioning, said local Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhay Soni.

Soni assured that comprehensive safety procedures were followed and emphasized that the remaining units are operational, engaging around 6,000 to 7,000 workers in total. In response, Indian Oil Corporation expressed gratitude toward local authorities and nearby industry partners for their efficient cooperation throughout the rescue operations.

In an official statement, IOCL confirmed that the fire was extinguished by their firefighting teams, ensuring standard operations are proceeding without interruption. The corporation has formed a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the incident thoroughly, promising to provide further updates as they become available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024