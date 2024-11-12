Palm Oil Deforestation Scandal: Brands Under Scrutiny

In a troubling revelation, consumer giants Nestle and Procter & Gamble are facing scrutiny over their palm oil supply chains. This follows claims from the Rainforest Action Network (RAN) that palm oil, derived from illegally cleared land within Indonesia's protected Rawa Singkil Wildlife Reserve, may have entered their products.

Satellite evidence shared by RAN indicates significant deforestation in the reserve, with palm oil plantations emerging from the cleared land. This critical wildlife area, home to endangered species, has suffered immense ecological damage over eight years due to illegal palm oil activities.

In response, Nestle and Procter & Gamble have reportedly begun investigations, suspending ties with implicated suppliers. The broader palm oil industry faces mounting pressure to reform, as this scandal intensifies the focus on deforestation and sustainable sourcing practices.

