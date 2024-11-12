Left Menu

Palm Oil Deforestation Scandal: Brands Under Scrutiny

Major consumer brands are under fire following an investigation by the Rainforest Action Network revealing illegal deforestation in a protected Indonesian wildlife reserve for palm oil production. Nestle and Procter & Gamble have launched their own probes, suspending suppliers connected to the deforestation. The situation highlights the ongoing environmental challenges facing the palm oil industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:47 IST
Palm Oil Deforestation Scandal: Brands Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling revelation, consumer giants Nestle and Procter & Gamble are facing scrutiny over their palm oil supply chains. This follows claims from the Rainforest Action Network (RAN) that palm oil, derived from illegally cleared land within Indonesia's protected Rawa Singkil Wildlife Reserve, may have entered their products.

Satellite evidence shared by RAN indicates significant deforestation in the reserve, with palm oil plantations emerging from the cleared land. This critical wildlife area, home to endangered species, has suffered immense ecological damage over eight years due to illegal palm oil activities.

In response, Nestle and Procter & Gamble have reportedly begun investigations, suspending ties with implicated suppliers. The broader palm oil industry faces mounting pressure to reform, as this scandal intensifies the focus on deforestation and sustainable sourcing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024