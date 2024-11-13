Jharkhand Assembly Elections Kick Off Amid Enthusiastic Voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the electorate in Jharkhand to engage actively in the state's assembly elections, which kicked off on Wednesday. In an earnest appeal via social platform X, he prompted voters to make the most of this democratic festivity. Particularly, Modi directed words of encouragement to first-time voters, emphasizing the importance of their inaugural vote, even before grabbing a bite to eat.

Polling began at 7:00 a.m. across 43 constituencies spanning 15 districts. Key details reveal that 683 candidates, out of which 73 are women, are vying for positions. Prior to the polling, mock votes were organized in several stations, with visuals of lengthy queues showcasing the electorate's eagerness, notably that of the women voters.

Security has been tightened to ensure safety, with over 200 security units stationed strategically. This election is seen as a battleground for the BJP-led NDA and the JMM-led coalition. Prominent figures like former Chief Ministers Champai Soren of the BJP and Madhu Koda's wife Geeta Koda are contesting, as is Congress leader Ajoy Kumar. The next phase of voting is scheduled for November 20, with results being declared on November 23.

