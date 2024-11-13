Left Menu

Train Derailment in Telangana Disrupts Rail Services

A goods train derailed in Telangana's Peddapalli district, resulting in the cancellation of 37 trains. The incident involved 11 wagons carrying iron ore between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam, occurring Tuesday night. Rail services face major disruptions with many trains partially canceled, diverted, or rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A goods train derailment in Telangana's Peddapalli district has caused significant disruption to rail services, with 37 trains canceled as of Wednesday, according to South Railway (SCR) officials. The incident took place at around 10 PM on Tuesday night, involving 11 wagons carrying iron ore.

The derailment occurred between the stations of Raghavapuram and Ramagundam, leading to a ripple effect on train schedules. Authorities have also partially canceled, diverted, or rescheduled several other trains, leading to inconvenience for many commuters.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the derailment. More information is awaited as officials work to restore normal rail operations in the affected sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

