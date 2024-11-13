Train Derailment in Telangana Disrupts Rail Services

A goods train derailment in Telangana's Peddapalli district has caused significant disruption to rail services, with 37 trains canceled as of Wednesday, according to South Railway (SCR) officials. The incident took place at around 10 PM on Tuesday night, involving 11 wagons carrying iron ore.

The derailment occurred between the stations of Raghavapuram and Ramagundam, leading to a ripple effect on train schedules. Authorities have also partially canceled, diverted, or rescheduled several other trains, leading to inconvenience for many commuters.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the derailment. More information is awaited as officials work to restore normal rail operations in the affected sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)